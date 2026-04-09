Truist Financial Cuts Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target to $133.00

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXE. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Expand Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Expand Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Expand Energy from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.05.

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Expand Energy Trading Down 0.0%

EXE opened at $100.17 on Thursday. Expand Energy has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $126.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 15.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Expand Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Expand Energy

In other news, CEO Michael Wichterich acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,976,035. This represents a 2.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expand Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Expand Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC boosted its position in Expand Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Expand Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Expand Energy by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expand Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expand Energy

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Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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