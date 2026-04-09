Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $181.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $151.00 to $181.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. China Renaissance lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $301.50 to $223.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $250.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $421.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.94.

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Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $169.88 on Thursday. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $139.36 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.55 and a 200-day moving average of $248.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $344,121.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.60, for a total value of $2,005,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 387,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,063,753.60. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 396,745 shares of company stock worth $63,576,559. 16.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $10,832,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216,150 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $48,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. World Investment Advisors raised its position in Coinbase Global by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,709 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Audent Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 362.4% in the fourth quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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About Coinbase Global

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Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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