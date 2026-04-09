Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $181.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $151.00 to $181.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. China Renaissance lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $301.50 to $223.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $250.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $421.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.94.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COIN
Coinbase Global Stock Performance
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $344,121.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.60, for a total value of $2,005,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 387,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,063,753.60. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 396,745 shares of company stock worth $63,576,559. 16.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $10,832,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216,150 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $48,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. World Investment Advisors raised its position in Coinbase Global by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,709 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Audent Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 362.4% in the fourth quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
More Coinbase Global News
Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Coinbase won a major OCC nod to build a large institutional custody business (described as a $376B opportunity), which strengthens its institutional revenue runway and product moat. Coinbase Wins OCC Nod For $376 Billion Institutional Custody Empire
- Positive Sentiment: Coinbase secured an Australian financial services license (AFSL) and plans to expand into equities, futures and other TradFi products in APAC, opening new revenue channels beyond spot crypto trading. Coinbase plans expansion to stock trading in Australia after securing license
- Positive Sentiment: MarketVector Indexes and Coinbase Asset Management launched the Coinbase Store of Value Index (COINSOV), a new institutional benchmark that could drive product and asset-management distribution opportunities. MarketVector Indexes and Coinbase Asset Management Launch the Coinbase Store of Value Index (COINSOV)
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs trimmed its price target to $225 but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued institutional conviction despite near?term headwinds. Goldman Sachs adjusts price target on Coinbase Global to $225
- Neutral Sentiment: Bitcoin price action remains mixed—recent rallies and analyst roadmaps create the potential for higher trading volumes (good for Coinbase trading fees) but the backdrop is volatile and headline?driven. Higher Before Lower: How Bitcoin Price Will Get To $240,000
- Neutral Sentiment: Google’s quantum warning highlights long?term security risks to crypto; Coinbase is publicly engaging on the issue—important for infrastructure credibility but not an immediate revenue driver. Google Quantum Warning Puts Coinbase Crypto Security Plans In Focus
- Negative Sentiment: Barclays initiated coverage with an Underweight rating and $140 price target (20% below the current level) and other analysts flagged profitability concerns—this drove today’s selling pressure. Barclays downgrades Coinbase Global (COIN) Analyst slashes Coinbase rating, flags profitability concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive moves—Binance.US planning a comeback into derivatives/prediction markets and Morgan Stanley launching a Bitcoin ETP—could pressure Coinbase’s market share in institutional and retail products. Binance.US Plans Market Return with Derivatives, Prediction Markets Push Morgan Stanley Debuts New Bitcoin Investment Vehicle
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.
Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.
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