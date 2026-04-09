West Paces Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 94,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000.

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Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $59.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1855 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

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