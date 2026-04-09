Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 1,568 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 5.7%
Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $365.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.62. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.90 and a 52-week high of $390.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 28.36%.
Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Citi reaffirmed its Buy on TSM and raised its price target to NT$2,800, citing growing demand for AI-driven chips — a direct endorsement that supports upside expectations and institutional interest. Citi Remains Bullish on Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)
- Positive Sentiment: Silicon Motion (SIMO) has begun large-scale production of PCIe Gen5 SSD controllers built on TSMC’s 6nm EUV node — a concrete customer win that implies strong foundry utilization and secular demand across PCs, phones, automotive and storage markets. Silicon Motion Gen5 SSD Push Raises Questions On Valuation And Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators expect TSMC to beat Q1 results and sustain AI-driven margin resilience, with Seeking Alpha and others forecasting upside to guidance — a near-term earnings beat would likely reinforce the rally. Taiwan Semiconductor Is Setting Up For Another Beat (Preview)
- Positive Sentiment: Broader hardware strength (Foxconn/Apple ecosystem) is cited as validating an expanding AI/server cycle that benefits TSMC’s capacity and pricing power. Apple’s Silent Partner Just Validated the Hardware Boom (TSM)
- Neutral Sentiment: Investors are debating valuation after a ~133% one-year run; some see momentum and fundamentals justifying the move, others warn the multiple is rich — this keeps the stock sensitive to forward guidance and revisions. Is It Too Late To Consider Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) After 133% One Year Surge?
- Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming corporate calendar items (earnings/analyst updates around mid-April) are acting as catalysts — results and management commentary will likely drive the next leg of volatility. Dear Taiwan semi stock fans, mark your calendars for April 16
- Negative Sentiment: Rising geopolitical tensions around Taiwan increase perceived tail risk to TSMC’s Taiwan fabs and the global supply chain, keeping a political-risk premium on the stock. Geopolitical Tension Puts TSMC Valuation And Supply Chain Resilience In Focus
- Negative Sentiment: Intel’s Terafab/partner announcements and US-based foundry positioning introduce a strategic competitive angle — a credible U.S. alternative for certain customers could weigh on long-term share assumptions for TSMC in select segments. Intel’s New Orbit: From Chip Lag to Leading Edge
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Argus raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
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