Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.68 Million in Deere & Company $DE

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,233,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,850,687,000 after acquiring an additional 322,582 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,722,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,670,000 after buying an additional 141,790 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 21.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,815,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,930,000 after buying an additional 323,512 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,651,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,385,000 after purchasing an additional 115,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,196,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

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Deere & Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $540.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $502.00 to $672.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $675.00 to $580.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $612.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $609.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $588.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.38. The company has a market cap of $164.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $404.42 and a fifty-two week high of $674.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $6,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,920. This represents a 36.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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