Pure Cycle Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) executives pointed to strong first-half results and accelerated development activity at the company’s Sky Ranch community, aided by a mild winter that allowed construction work to continue through a period that is typically slower due to weather.

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Management said revenue for the first six months totaled about $5.1 million, with roughly $2.8 million in gross profit, driven largely by percent-completion accounting tied to lot deliveries. The company also reported net income of a little over $1 million, or about $0.05 per share, which it said was up roughly 36% and “driven by all segments,” led by land, along with contributions from water and single-family rentals.

Water segment: industrial demand and multi-year visibility

The company said it is tracking at about 50% of full-year guidance through the first half—an unusual seasonal pattern for Pure Cycle given that winter quarters are usually weaker. Management cited about $14.3 million in total revenue against full-year guidance of roughly $30 million, and about $9 million in profit compared with about $19 million in guidance.

Management described the company as a “HALO” business—“heavy asset, low obsolescence”—highlighting the durability of water utility assets. Executives said the water business spans domestic potable water, industrial water sales to oil and gas operators, and one-time connection fees paid by homebuilders.

On a year-to-date basis, the company reported continued customer growth and connection-fee revenue, while oil and gas-related water revenue was “up significantly” year over year. Executives attributed the increase to last year being “largely a permitting year” for its largest operator, who was seeking “as many as 200 permits” in and around Pure Cycle’s service area. That work, they said, translated into increased drilling and fracking activity this year.

Management said it expects a “very strong performance” in industrial water sales and indicated it may exceed its current-year guidance. The company noted it has a multi-year contract with operators and cited a dedicated drilling rig working through the permitted inventory, which management estimated could take “somewhere around the 3 years” to drill. At the same time, executives emphasized that oil and gas demand is variable, and later in the Q&A they said they do not have “very fixed” take-or-pay provisions; rather, the operators pay a premium for flexibility, with industrial water priced at about three times residential rates.

Pure Cycle also discussed its participation in WISE, a regional partnership among 12 water providers in the Denver area. Management said the company’s subscription is about 900 acre-feet, with 3 million gallons per day of pipeline capacity, and described the ability to both draw additional water in periods of higher demand and sell water to other participants when the company’s own demands are lower. Executives said they are evaluating regional storage partnerships over time.

Sky Ranch land development: phases advancing ahead of schedule

In land development, Pure Cycle highlighted construction progress at Sky Ranch, including a K-12 campus being developed with charter school operator National Heritage Academy. Management said community interest and relocation decisions are influenced by the school campus and noted the high school is expected to open in August for the 2026-2027 school year.

On lot deliveries, the company said it is “punching out” Phase 2C (about 228 lots) and is about 95% complete, while Phase 2D is almost 80% complete. Executives said some lot deliveries are as much as six months ahead of schedule, which helped builders put up model homes for the spring selling season.

The company also emphasized the depth of its builder roster, naming major homebuilders including Lennar, D.R. Horton, KB Home, Taylor Morrison, Challenger, Pulte, and Oakwood. Management said Phase 2 began with about 780 homes but has grown to a little over 1,000 lots due to product diversification and increased density. Executives said higher density can increase assessed value, which may support additional bonding capacity within the district and potentially help repay reimbursable infrastructure investments.

Management said the company expects land development pace to “normalize” through the remainder of the year as it finishes Phase 2D and begins grading for Phase 2E.

Phase 2E: Management said grading contractors are mobilizing and work will begin this month on roughly 160 lots. The company expects these to be “2027 lots,” with delivery anticipated in summer 2027.

Management said grading contractors are mobilizing and work will begin this month on roughly 160 lots. The company expects these to be “2027 lots,” with delivery anticipated in summer 2027. Economics cited: Executives described Phase 2E as an infill site with much of the main infrastructure already in place and estimated approximately $14 million in lot revenues, about $4.3 million in tap fees, and around $240,000 in recurring revenue associated with new customers.

In discussing housing demand, management acknowledged volatility tied to interest rates and consumer confidence, but said builders’ primary incentive remains mortgage buydowns, targeting rates “right below that 5% range,” such as 4.99%.

Single-family rentals: growth slowed to evaluate returns

Pure Cycle said it is taking a more measured approach to its single-family rental segment, citing increased political scrutiny of corporate ownership of homes and a desire to better evaluate investment returns as the portfolio stabilizes. Management said it reduced its planned growth from about 90 units to about 60 units by reselling some previously identified lots back to homebuilders.

The company said it has 19 homes completed to date and “they are all completely rented,” with management describing “extremely strong demand” and noting that homes are being rented as they come to market. Period-over-period revenues in the rental segment were said to be up 20%, primarily due to additional units.

During Q&A, management provided more detail on economics, saying builders are constructing homes for Pure Cycle at around $350,000 in vertical construction cost and that homes typically appraise around $530,000, implying about $180,000 of margin that includes embedded equity in the lot and water. Management said the company uses a fixed-rate credit facility—currently about 6.5%—and that homes rent for around $3,000 per month, varying by size and bedroom count. Executives estimated an unlevered return “somewhere in the 8%-10% range,” while emphasizing they want to “dial that in” and evaluate capital appreciation and overall return thresholds before deciding on future expansion.

Interchange update, commercial marketing, and reimbursement outlook

Management reiterated the importance of a new interstate interchange to support Sky Ranch’s commercial opportunities and longer-term development. In response to investor questions, executives said the project is in Colorado’s “1601 permit process” with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and is now at about a 30% design stage. The company expects to submit the 1601 application to CDOT in June, then move toward final design through year-end, with bonding to fund the project and a construction timeline of 2027 with completion in 2028. Management acknowledged that is “a little” later than prior expectations of late 2027 completion.

Even ahead of interchange completion, management said Pure Cycle is actively marketing commercial properties using retail and industrial brokers and is pursuing a mix of potential users, including distribution centers and “heavy water users.” In a separate Q&A exchange, executives addressed prior discussion of data centers, saying Colorado has been less attractive for certain hyperscale projects due to policy uncertainty around incentives and challenges adding power capacity, though the company said it continues to compete for opportunities.

On future reimbursements and liquidity, management said the next monetization opportunity is likely in 2027. Executives discussed the potential refinancing of Phase 2 bonds and a financing for the interchange, noting the first Phase 2 bonds were financed at about 780 units and that growth to roughly 1,000–1,030 units could increase assessed value and reimbursement potential. In Q&A, management estimated $10–$12 million of additional reimbursables from refinancing what has already been financed, and said that moving into Phase 3 could bring “as much as $20 million” of additional financing.

Pure Cycle reiterated its full-year revenue guidance range of $26 million to $30 million and EPS guidance of $0.43 to $0.52, with management citing potential upside tied to the timing of lot deliveries and industrial water sales. The company said it continues to repurchase shares, arguing the stock is “significantly undervalued,” and noted it adjusted trading windows to provide more flexibility for repurchases.

About Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) is a Colorado-based utility and real estate development company focused on water resource management and land development along the Front Range. The company’s core operations involve the acquisition, treatment and distribution of potable water, as well as the collection and treatment of wastewater, serving suburban and rural communities in the Denver metropolitan area. Pure Cycle holds substantial water rights and operates distribution and treatment facilities under a regulated utility model, providing essential services to residential and commercial customers.

In addition to its water utility business, Pure Cycle engages in real estate development, leveraging its water assets to create fully serviced residential communities.

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