BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. BlackBerry had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Here are the key takeaways from BlackBerry’s conference call:
- QNX delivered a Rule of 40 quarter with Q4 revenue of $78.7M (+20% YoY), record royalties, and backlog increased to approximately $950M, giving multi-year revenue visibility and expected Rule of 40 performance in FY27.
- The company expects meaningful upside from Alloy Core (general release this calendar year) and expansion in General Embedded Markets—industrial, medical and robotics/physical AI—with GEM already ~20% of QNX revenue and early wins (e.g., Johnson & Johnson).
- Secure Communications has turned the corner, reporting Q4 revenue of $72.5M, ARR of $218M (+5% YoY) and a DBNRR of 94%, driven by Secusmart, UEM stabilization and government wins (Germany, Shared Services Canada, NATO).
- Management provided FY27 company guidance of $584M–$611M revenue (6–11% growth), adj. EBITDA $110M–$130M and EPS $0.15–$0.19, and exited FY26 with $432M cash ($232M net) plus $60M of buybacks year-to-date, but cautioned on Q1 seasonality and macro uncertainty that may produce uneven quarter-to-quarter results.
BlackBerry Stock Performance
NYSE BB opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BlackBerry
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BlackBerry news, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $106,472.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 94,903 shares in the company, valued at $337,854.68. This represents a 23.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 27,066 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $96,354.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 899,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,959.76. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 73,171 shares of company stock valued at $260,489 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 823,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 263.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 846,208 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1,390.6% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,589,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry’s core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.
At the heart of BlackBerry’s offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.
Further Reading
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