BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. BlackBerry had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from BlackBerry’s conference call:

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QNX delivered a Rule of 40 quarter with Q4 revenue of $78.7M (+20% YoY), record royalties, and backlog increased to approximately $950M , giving multi-year revenue visibility and expected Rule of 40 performance in FY27.

delivered a Rule of 40 quarter with Q4 revenue of $78.7M (+20% YoY), record royalties, and backlog increased to approximately , giving multi-year revenue visibility and expected Rule of 40 performance in FY27. The company expects meaningful upside from Alloy Core (general release this calendar year) and expansion in General Embedded Markets—industrial, medical and robotics/physical AI—with GEM already ~20% of QNX revenue and early wins (e.g., Johnson & Johnson).

(general release this calendar year) and expansion in General Embedded Markets—industrial, medical and robotics/physical AI—with GEM already ~20% of QNX revenue and early wins (e.g., Johnson & Johnson). Secure Communications has turned the corner, reporting Q4 revenue of $72.5M, ARR of $218M (+5% YoY) and a DBNRR of 94%, driven by Secusmart, UEM stabilization and government wins (Germany, Shared Services Canada, NATO).

has turned the corner, reporting Q4 revenue of $72.5M, ARR of $218M (+5% YoY) and a DBNRR of 94%, driven by Secusmart, UEM stabilization and government wins (Germany, Shared Services Canada, NATO). Management provided FY27 company guidance of $584M–$611M revenue (6–11% growth), adj. EBITDA $110M–$130M and EPS $0.15–$0.19, and exited FY26 with $432M cash ($232M net) plus $60M of buybacks year-to-date, but cautioned on Q1 seasonality and macro uncertainty that may produce uneven quarter-to-quarter results.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

NYSE BB opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.60 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackBerry news, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $106,472.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 94,903 shares in the company, valued at $337,854.68. This represents a 23.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 27,066 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $96,354.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 899,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,959.76. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 73,171 shares of company stock valued at $260,489 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 823,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 263.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 846,208 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1,390.6% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,589,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

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BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry’s core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry’s offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

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