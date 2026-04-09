Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 0.2% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Caterpillar by 7.3% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its position in Caterpillar by 155.9% in the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 47,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $8,893,000. ZEGA Investments LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 149.6% in the third quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 165,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $677.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $640.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $756.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $737.55.

Caterpillar Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $771.46 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $269.13 and a one year high of $789.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $721.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $619.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total transaction of $1,730,391.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,117.23. The trade was a 61.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. This represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 125,950 shares of company stock worth $88,577,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

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