Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Stock Holdings Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

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Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 5.0%

HLT stock opened at $317.26 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $196.04 and a one year high of $333.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.23.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $299.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $304.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $36,283,328.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 36,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,194.15. This represents a 75.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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