iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Unloaded Sen. John Boozman

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock on January 23rd.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 1/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 1/26/2026.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.0%

IWM stock opened at $264.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $271.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 ETF

About Senator Boozman

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Cambient Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,266,000. McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 43,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. TMB Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,674,000.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

(Get Free Report)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.