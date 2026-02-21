iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI Shares Bought by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 336.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 239,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,293 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FXI. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

FXI stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods. The underlying Index is designed to represent the performance of the companies in the Chinese equity market, which are available to the international investors.

