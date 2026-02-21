Lincoln Educational Services Corporation $LINC Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,538 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LINC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 24.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Northland Securities set a $28.00 price target on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director Kevin M. Carney sold 13,866 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $307,547.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,574.14. The trade was a 35.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 3.6%

LINC opened at $29.99 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.28 million, a P/E ratio of 66.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company’s program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

