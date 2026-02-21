Angus Murnaghan Acquires 150,000 Shares of Hancock & Gore (ASX:HNG) Stock

Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG – Get Free Report) insider Angus Murnaghan acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.20 per share, with a total value of A$29,250.00.

Hancock & Gore Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 24.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.57.

About Hancock & Gore

Hancock & Gore Ltd, an investment company, together with its subsidiaries, invests in small and medium size businesses. The company invests in diversified asset categories, including listed and unlisted equities: and private equity investments. It also provides support to investees, including directorship capabilities, facilitation of management services, and secondment of personnel. The company was formerly known as HGL Limited and changed its name to Hancock & Gore Ltd in February 2022.

