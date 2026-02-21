Natalie Marie Derse Sells 794 Shares of Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Stock

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 794 shares of Gen Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $18,754.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 456,678 shares in the company, valued at $10,786,734.36. This trade represents a 0.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GEN opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 56.76% and a net margin of 12.76%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Gen Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Gen Digital by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Gen Digital by 1,183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 48.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GEN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Gen Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

