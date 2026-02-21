CZR Resources (ASX:CZR) Insider Acquires A$31,088.35 in Stock

CZR Resources Ltd (ASX:CZR – Get Free Report) insider Stefan Murphy purchased 100,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.31 per share, with a total value of A$31,088.35.

Stefan Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CZR Resources alerts:

On Friday, January 23rd, Stefan Murphy acquired 350,000 shares of CZR Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of A$136,500.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Stefan Murphy acquired 588,236 shares of CZR Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$10.00 per share, with a total value of A$5,882,360.00.

CZR Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $50.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of -0.07.

About CZR Resources

CZR Resources Ltd engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in Australia. It primarily explores for iron ore, gold, copper, lead, vanadium, nickel, and zinc deposits, as well as vanadiferous titanomagnetite concentrates, base metals, and rare earth elements. The company holds 85% interests in the Yarraloola project that covers an area of approximately 397 square kilometers located in the West Pilbara; and the Buddadoo project covering an area of 303 square kilometers located in the mid-west of Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CZR Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CZR Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.