Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $186.5 billion-$190.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.0 billion.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $43.00 target price on shares of Centene and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Centene from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.81.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $66.03.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. Centene had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.The firm had revenue of $49.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and EPS guide ahead of expectations — Centene beat EPS estimates for the quarter (loss of $1.19 vs. est. $1.25 loss) and reported revenue of $49.73B (+21.9% YoY). Management set 2026 adjusted EPS guidance at $3.00, above Street expectations, signaling stabilization in medical costs. Centene sees 2026 profit above estimates signaling stabilizing costs

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $69,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Centene by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 123.2% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene’s offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

