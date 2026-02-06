Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $565.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Lumentum to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities set a $350.00 price objective on Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Lumentum to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.88.

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ LITE opened at $545.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.15 and its 200-day moving average is $234.43. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $549.56.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.The business had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 3,421 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.53, for a total value of $935,746.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,750.33. The trade was a 24.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.96, for a total value of $212,865.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 95,077 shares in the company, valued at $24,621,139.92. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,180 shares of company stock valued at $4,551,380. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 36.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 9.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 14.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Lumentum by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reported a large Q2 beat: EPS and revenue topped estimates, revenues jumped ~65.5% Y/Y, margins expanded and both component and systems businesses showed strong growth — the core driver behind the rally. Read More.

Company reported a large Q2 beat: EPS and revenue topped estimates, revenues jumped ~65.5% Y/Y, margins expanded and both component and systems businesses showed strong growth — the core driver behind the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management gave upbeat Q3 2026 revenue commentary (expects >$805M) and highlighted accelerating AI-related demand, which supports higher near-term growth and valuation. Read More.

Management gave upbeat Q3 2026 revenue commentary (expects >$805M) and highlighted accelerating AI-related demand, which supports higher near-term growth and valuation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised ratings/targets after the results (Citigroup, Mizuho, Rosenblatt, B. Riley among others), providing fresh buy-side momentum and upward price-target revisions. Read More.

Multiple firms raised ratings/targets after the results (Citigroup, Mizuho, Rosenblatt, B. Riley among others), providing fresh buy-side momentum and upward price-target revisions. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Street upgrades and research prominence — Zacks moved LITE to a Strong Buy (Rank #1) and several analysts highlighted new growth drivers — reinforcing the positive narrative. Read More.

Street upgrades and research prominence — Zacks moved LITE to a Strong Buy (Rank #1) and several analysts highlighted new growth drivers — reinforcing the positive narrative. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Northland Securities issued a dramatically higher FY2027 EPS estimate ($10.69), a major re-acceleration vs. consensus (~$0.03). If realized this would materially change valuation assumptions, but it’s a high-variance forecast that investors will watch for confirmation.

Northland Securities issued a dramatically higher FY2027 EPS estimate ($10.69), a major re-acceleration vs. consensus (~$0.03). If realized this would materially change valuation assumptions, but it’s a high-variance forecast that investors will watch for confirmation. Neutral Sentiment: Some analyst targets vary: Stifel and Bank of America also updated coverage (mixed ratings/targets), showing continued debate about the sustainable multiple even after the beat. Read More.

Some analyst targets vary: Stifel and Bank of America also updated coverage (mixed ratings/targets), showing continued debate about the sustainable multiple even after the beat. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and liquidity metrics remain areas of caution — LITE’s trailing P/E is elevated and the company’s reported current ratio is below 1.0, which could temper upside if growth slows.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

See Also

