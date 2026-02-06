K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and traded as high as $8.32. K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 2,625 shares.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.2%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft is a Germany-based company specializing in the production and distribution of mineral fertilizers and industrial salts. Headquartered in Kassel, the company operates a network of mining and processing facilities that extract potash, magnesium salts and rock salt from underground deposits. Its core business centers on supplying crop nutrients that enhance soil fertility, help increase agricultural yields and support sustainable farming practices.

The company’s product portfolio includes potash fertilizers, magnesium-containing fertilizers, specialty fertilizers for precision agriculture, and industrial salts used in a range of applications such as de-icing, water treatment and chemical manufacturing.

