Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 258.64 and traded as high as GBX 310. Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 300.80, with a volume of 929,961 shares.

Serabi Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £227.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 309.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 258.64.

Serabi Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serabi Gold plc is a gold exploration and production company involved in the evaluation and development of gold deposits in Brazil. the Company’s primary interests are its 100% owned Palito Mining Complex and the more recently acquired Coringa Gold Project both located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil. The Palito Mining Complex includes over 50,800 hectares of contiguous and highly prospective exploration tenements that the Company controls, whilst the Coringa project forms part of a eight kilometre continuous strike of historic artisanal mine workings and includes seven separate concessions totalling over 13,000 hectares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Serabi Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serabi Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.