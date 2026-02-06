JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 341,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,495 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $18,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,586,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 145.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,410,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 47.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JBND opened at $54.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.05. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $55.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1891 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Active Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

