Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL Shares Bought by Aurdan Capital Management LLC

Aurdan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 496.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,438 shares during the period. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $14,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PVAL opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.