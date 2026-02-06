Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $1.05. Luna Innovations shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 3,892 shares changing hands.

Luna Innovations Trading Up 0.7%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $50.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.88.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) is a technology company specializing in advanced fiber-optic sensing, photonic test and measurement solutions, and specialty optical products. Founded in 1991 as a spin-off from Virginia Tech, the company develops tools and instrumentation that enable precise characterization and monitoring of optical networks, materials and structures. Its offerings include optical time-domain reflectometers (OTDRs), dynamic strain sensors based on fiber Bragg grating technology, and high-resolution spectral analyzers designed for both laboratory research and field deployment.

The company operates through two primary segments: Test & Measurement Solutions and Specialty Optical Fiber & Laser Solutions.

