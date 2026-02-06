Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.78.

Shares of CTSH opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $90.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average is $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $250,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,277.54. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $143,527.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,741.46. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,434 shares of company stock worth $2,460,809. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 24,785 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and upgraded FY?2026 outlook — Cognizant reported Q4 revenue of $5.33B and EPS $1.35 (above estimates) and set FY?2026 adjusted EPS guidance of 5.560–5.700 and revenue growth of 4.0%–6.5%, driving optimism on demand and margins. Read More.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

