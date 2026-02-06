Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at Wedbush

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $279.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.86.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $331.25 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $349.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.25. The company has a market cap of $4.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 36.21%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total value of $314,001.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,229.80. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,380. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,035,186 shares of company stock valued at $94,458,941 over the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet reported another beat: Q4 EPS and revenue topped estimates, Google Cloud grew ~48% Y/Y and annual revenue exceeded $400B—clear fundamental drivers for longer?term growth. Read More.

Alphabet reported another beat: Q4 EPS and revenue topped estimates, Google Cloud grew ~48% Y/Y and annual revenue exceeded $400B—clear fundamental drivers for longer?term growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple Wall Street firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views after the results, supporting upside case (examples include Deutsche Bank, RBC, Needham and others). Read More.

Multiple Wall Street firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views after the results, supporting upside case (examples include Deutsche Bank, RBC, Needham and others). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Commercial traction for AI and subscriptions continues (Gemini user metrics, YouTube/Google One paid subs), reinforcing monetization of AI investments over time. Read More.

Commercial traction for AI and subscriptions continues (Gemini user metrics, YouTube/Google One paid subs), reinforcing monetization of AI investments over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet announced a small quarterly dividend ($0.21/share)—signal of returning capital but limited near?term impact on valuation. Read More.

Alphabet announced a small quarterly dividend ($0.21/share)—signal of returning capital but limited near?term impact on valuation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling (CAO sold ~933 shares) and mixed analyst notes (some neutral ratings) create potential short?term noise; institutional positioning remains large. Read More.

Insider selling (CAO sold ~933 shares) and mixed analyst notes (some neutral ratings) create potential short?term noise; institutional positioning remains large. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The 2026 capex outlook—$175B–$185B—shocked markets; investors fear near?term margin/earnings dilution and a multi?year heavy cash outflow, prompting an after?hours/pre?market selloff. Read More.

The 2026 capex outlook—$175B–$185B—shocked markets; investors fear near?term margin/earnings dilution and a multi?year heavy cash outflow, prompting an after?hours/pre?market selloff. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares fell sharply in pre?market/early trading as tech indexes pulled back, reflecting short?term risk aversion to large AI spending even as fundamentals remain solid. Read More.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

