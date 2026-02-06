Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Grab (GRAB)

Grab (NASDAQ: GRAB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/26/2026 – Grab had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $5.80 price target on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Grab was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2026 – Grab had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/16/2026 – Grab was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.20 price target on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Grab was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing “super app” across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

