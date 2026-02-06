ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 290.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,002 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.42. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The firm has a market cap of $92.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 96.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,691 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.54 per share, with a total value of $500,080.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,079.22. This trade represents a 25.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.97 per share, with a total value of $2,948,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 105,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,155.60. This represents a 90.12% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 75,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,887 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $75.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.