Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Sells $314,001.15 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total transaction of $314,001.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,229.80. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 15th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $302,418.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total transaction of $800,786.28.

GOOGL stock opened at $331.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.54 and its 200-day moving average is $269.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $349.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 32.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,969,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $165,567,398,000 after buying an additional 12,531,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,524,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,615,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,857,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $21,944,208,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 28.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,910,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet reported another beat: Q4 EPS and revenue topped estimates, Google Cloud grew ~48% Y/Y and annual revenue exceeded $400B—clear fundamental drivers for longer?term growth.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alphabet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.86.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

