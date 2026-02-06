Eric Richard Remer Sells 16,403 Shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 16,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $178,792.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,686,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,286,283.50. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 2,797 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $30,123.69.

On Thursday, January 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,090 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $35,905.80.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,268 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $98,802.60.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,842 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $95,358.72.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,230 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $66,421.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,776 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $82,802.72.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,194 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $88,198.44.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,318 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $98,817.84.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,882 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $128,625.24.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $221,184.00.

EVCM opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,061.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVCM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of EverCommerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital set a $11.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.00.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect EverCommerce to approach breakeven soon, which supports a near-term path to profitability and could be constructive for valuation if revenue trends and margins continue improving. Analysts Expect EverCommerce To Breakeven Soon

Analysts expect EverCommerce to approach breakeven soon, which supports a near-term path to profitability and could be constructive for valuation if revenue trends and margins continue improving. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage coverage is mixed: the consensus rating skews toward “Reduce” with an average target near $11, and several firms have moved from buy/outperform to hold/sector perform — a signal that expectations are tepid despite the breakeven commentary. Institutional ownership remains very high, which can limit short-term float but also means large holders dominate price moves. MarketBeat EVCM Coverage

Brokerage coverage is mixed: the consensus rating skews toward “Reduce” with an average target near $11, and several firms have moved from buy/outperform to hold/sector perform — a signal that expectations are tepid despite the breakeven commentary. Institutional ownership remains very high, which can limit short-term float but also means large holders dominate price moves. Negative Sentiment: Company insiders, including CEO Eric Remer and President Matthew Feierstein, have been selling material blocks of stock across multiple dates in January and February (including recent Form 4 filings). Heavy and repeated insider sales are being interpreted negatively by the market and are a likely proximate cause of downward pressure on the share price today. Insider Selling: CEO Sells Shares SEC Form 4

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 200.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 83,794 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $418,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $371,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in EverCommerce by 863.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC grew its stake in EverCommerce by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 42,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

