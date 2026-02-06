Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 697,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $128,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,836,310,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 174,339.6% during the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,974,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,816,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,360 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 94.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,517,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,325,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,995,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. This trade represents a 40.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.92.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.5%

TXN stock opened at $223.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $228.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.41%.

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

