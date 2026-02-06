ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Takes $3.28 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 141.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $150,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,556.60. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.27, for a total value of $928,968.75. Following the sale, the director owned 130,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,666,206.17. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,419 shares of company stock worth $14,328,855. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $322.12 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $327.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.50. The company has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $340.00 price target on Analog Devices and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler set a $290.00 price target on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $303.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

