Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TEVA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.70. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 8.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 77,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $2,340,576.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 367,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,224. The trade was a 17.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Daniell sold 115,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $3,311,622.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 48,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,653.12. This represents a 70.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 422,060 shares of company stock worth $12,254,965. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

