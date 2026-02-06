Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

MDLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Medline in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medline in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medline in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Medline in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medline in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

Shares of Medline stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. Medline has a 52-week low of $34.89 and a 52-week high of $46.90.

In other news, Director Charles N. Mills acquired 2,579,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $74,799,990.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,441,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,799,991. The trade was a -1,870.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hellman & Friedman Capital Par sold 6,088,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $172,727,085.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,806,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,350,759.20. The trade was a 55.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLN. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Medline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,517,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Medline in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Medline during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medline during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Medline during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Medline (NASDAQ: MDLN) is a healthcare products and services company that manufactures, sources and distributes a wide range of medical supplies and equipment for healthcare providers. Its product portfolio spans clinical consumables and personal protective equipment, surgical and procedural supplies, wound care and incontinence products, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and select durable medical equipment. Medline supports care settings that include hospitals, health systems, long-term care facilities, ambulatory clinics and home health providers.

In addition to product manufacturing and distribution, Medline provides supply?chain and logistics services designed to help healthcare customers manage inventory, reduce costs and streamline operations.

