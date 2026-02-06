Amy Bachrodt Sells 5,000 Shares of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Stock

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) SVP Amy Bachrodt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,965 shares in the company, valued at $596,908.60. This represents a 27.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amy Bachrodt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 22nd, Amy Bachrodt sold 5,000 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $227,600.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Amy Bachrodt sold 5,000 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Amy Bachrodt sold 10,000 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $405,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Amy Bachrodt sold 5,000 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $200,400.00.

Maze Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAZE opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.81. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Maze Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MAZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAZE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Maze Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Maze Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maze Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 218.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,334,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 915,342 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 3,868.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 777,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 758,104 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $14,135,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,567,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after buying an additional 438,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $11,246,000.

About Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de?risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze’s approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

