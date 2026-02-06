ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Purchases $544,109.82 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.27 per share, for a total transaction of $544,109.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 5,574,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,299,208.62. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,788 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $451,062.60.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,333 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,944.62.

On Friday, January 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,708 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.56 per share, with a total value of $1,423,176.48.

On Thursday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,075 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.59 per share, with a total value of $1,273,624.25.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 57,165 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,305,667.80.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,730 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.15 per share, with a total value of $272,849.50.

On Monday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,400 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.90 per share, with a total value of $102,060.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,723 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.08 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.84.

On Friday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,541 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $288,943.83.

On Thursday, January 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,654 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.35 per share, for a total transaction of $294,830.90.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.70. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $78.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $1,213,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3,057.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 30,570 shares during the period.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ASA, is a closed-end investment company dedicated to providing shareholders with targeted exposure to the precious metals sector. Established in 1959 and domiciled in Guernsey, the company aims to combine dividend income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified suite of gold, silver, platinum and palladium assets.

The firm’s core activities involve constructing and managing a portfolio that blends equity positions in precious metals mining companies with direct holdings of physical bullion.

