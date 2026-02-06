Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,262 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 110.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 936.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $109.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cameco Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $313.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Cameco from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.39.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long?term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

Featured Articles

