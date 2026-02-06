Carl Dambkowski Sells 5,500 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $361,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 211,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,891,426.92. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

  On Wednesday, January 7th, Carl Dambkowski sold 18,700 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $1,455,608.00.
  On Thursday, December 4th, Carl Dambkowski sold 10,900 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $817,500.00.

NASDAQ APGE opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.17. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $84.56.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $800,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,048,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $5,333,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APGE shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $133.00 price objective on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively target the nuclear receptor ROR?t, a master regulator of T cell-driven inflammatory pathways. By modulating ROR?t activity, Apogee aims to offer an oral treatment option for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory skin disorders.

The company’s lead candidate, APG-157, is an oral ROR?t inverse agonist currently undergoing early-stage clinical evaluation for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

