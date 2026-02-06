Atg Capital Opportunities Fund Buys 131,962 Shares of Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD) Stock

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMPD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Atg Capital Opportunities Fund bought 131,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $616,262.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,940,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,403,615.39. This trade represents a 3.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atg Capital Opportunities Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Atg Capital Opportunities Fund acquired 559,183 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $2,616,976.44.

On Friday, January 30th, Atg Capital Opportunities Fund acquired 114,447 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $551,634.54.

On Thursday, January 29th, Atg Capital Opportunities Fund bought 190,971 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $937,667.61.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Atg Capital Opportunities Fund bought 123,208 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $627,128.72.

Volcon Stock Down 27.6%

NASDAQ EMPD opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. Volcon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $44.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Volcon in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Volcon Company Profile

Volcon, Inc (NASDAQ: EMPD) is a Texas?based powersports company specializing in the design, development and distribution of electric off-road vehicles. Headquartered in Austin, Volcon aims to introduce zero-emission solutions to the traditionally gas-powered UTV and dirt bike markets. The company’s modular vehicle platforms blend electric drivetrains with rugged chassis designs, targeting recreational and utility riders seeking sustainable alternatives for trail, sand and farm use.

Volcon’s product lineup includes the Stag, a side-by-side utility terrain vehicle (UTV) engineered for work and play; the Grunt, an entry-level electric dirt bike offering trail-ready performance; and the Ranger, a dual-purpose e-adventure motorcycle suited for longer off-road excursions.

Further Reading

