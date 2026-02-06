David Ruppel Sells 1,495 Shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) SVP David Ruppel sold 1,495 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.17, for a total value of $480,149.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,609.05. This represents a 23.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $331.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -114.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.97. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.10 and a twelve month high of $346.13.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $593.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -103.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Key Littelfuse News

Here are the key news stories impacting Littelfuse this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target lift and bullish analyst coverage support upside — a recent note raised LFUS’s price target by ~12.9% to $347.27 and several firms have set $360 targets; consensus remains a “Buy” with a ~$364 average target. Read More.

Analyst price-target lift and bullish analyst coverage support upside — a recent note raised LFUS’s price target by ~12.9% to $347.27 and several firms have set $360 targets; consensus remains a “Buy” with a ~$364 average target. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Momentum/valuation tailwinds from reaching a 52?week high — recent Q4 results (EPS beat and revenue beat) plus Q1 guidance support higher valuations and attract momentum buyers. Read More.

Momentum/valuation tailwinds from reaching a 52?week high — recent Q4 results (EPS beat and revenue beat) plus Q1 guidance support higher valuations and attract momentum buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend announced — Littelfuse declared a quarterly dividend ($0.75/share; $3.00 annualized) that can marginally support shareholder demand and signals cash return to holders. Read More.

Dividend announced — Littelfuse declared a quarterly dividend ($0.75/share; $3.00 annualized) that can marginally support shareholder demand and signals cash return to holders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 earnings-call coverage provides detail for investors but is not an immediate price catalyst — read analyst Q&A to assess execution risks and revenue drivers underlying guidance. Read More.

Q4 earnings-call coverage provides detail for investors but is not an immediate price catalyst — read analyst Q&A to assess execution risks and revenue drivers underlying guidance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bulk insider selling by multiple senior executives increases supply risk — recent Form 4 filings show large sales (examples: VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 16,839 shares (~$5.48M), SVP Deepak Nayar sold 8,875 shares (~$2.85M), plus other SVPs cut holdings). These sizable, concentrated dispositions can weigh on sentiment and price if interpreted as broad profit?taking. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $360.00 target price on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.