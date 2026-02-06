Machina Capital S.A.S. Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,960 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 191,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $720,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 33.0% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 853,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,723,000 after buying an additional 211,800 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 113,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $289.00 target price (up previously from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price target on AbbVie in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

AbbVie stock opened at $218.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $386.06 billion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.14. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 4,184.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

