7,037 Shares in Aptiv PLC $APTV Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 502.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 439.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 76,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 61,994 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Aptiv by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 452.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Fox Advisors raised Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors set a $110.00 target price on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aptiv from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aptiv from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,515. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $79.73 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $88.93. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 104.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.81%.The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

