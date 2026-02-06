Iain Hooley Acquires 7 Shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Iain Hooley purchased 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,200 per share, with a total value of £154.

Iain Hooley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Iain Hooley acquired 8 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,914 per share, with a total value of £153.12.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

Shares of RAT stock opened at GBX 2,235 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of £2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. Rathbones Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,374 and a one year high of GBX 2,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,993.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,894.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,050 price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,084.25.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

With roots dating back to 1742, Rathbones is one of the UK’s leading providers of investment and wealth management services for private clients (individuals and families), charities, trustees and professional partners. Rathbones’ purpose is to help more people invest their money well, so they can live well.

Rathbones has been trusted for generations to manage, preserve and grow clients’ wealth and services include discretionary investment management, fund management, tax planning, trust and company management, financial advice and banking services.

Featured Articles

