Iain Hooley Acquires 7 Shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Iain Hooley purchased 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,200 per share, with a total value of £154.
Iain Hooley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 5th, Iain Hooley acquired 8 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,914 per share, with a total value of £153.12.
Rathbones Group Stock Performance
Shares of RAT stock opened at GBX 2,235 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of £2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. Rathbones Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,374 and a one year high of GBX 2,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,993.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,894.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Rathbones Group Company Profile
With roots dating back to 1742, Rathbones is one of the UK’s leading providers of investment and wealth management services for private clients (individuals and families), charities, trustees and professional partners. Rathbones’ purpose is to help more people invest their money well, so they can live well.
Rathbones has been trusted for generations to manage, preserve and grow clients’ wealth and services include discretionary investment management, fund management, tax planning, trust and company management, financial advice and banking services.
