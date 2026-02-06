Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) CEO Sells $940,856.40 in Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Peetz sold 9,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $940,856.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,558,370.20. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Peetz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 26th, Christopher Peetz sold 6,831 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $657,073.89.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Christopher Peetz sold 7,098 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $662,456.34.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.5%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $98.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.71. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $105.74. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -114.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $133.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.11 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.Mirum Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 37,028 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company’s primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum’s lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

