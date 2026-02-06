Optimize Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 3,053 Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 7,650.0% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Trading Up 8.9%

ALGN stock opened at $175.62 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.00 and a one year high of $232.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.30. Align Technology had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 10.17%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Align Technology from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Align Technology from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.08.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company’s signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

