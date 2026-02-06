Optimize Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 3,053 Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 7,650.0% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Align Technology Trading Up 8.9%
ALGN stock opened at $175.62 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.00 and a one year high of $232.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Align Technology from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Align Technology from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.08.
Here are the key news stories impacting Align Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — EPS $3.29 vs. $2.99 estimate and revenue ~$1.048B, driven by stronger-than-expected demand. Management provided materials and a slide deck with the results. Align Technology Announces Q4 and FY2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Record Invisalign volumes cited as a primary growth driver, supporting revenue beats and indicating durable end-market demand. Align Tech Invisalign Volumes Hit Records
- Positive Sentiment: Major sell-side firms raised price targets and kept bullish ratings after the quarter — Leerink lifted its PT to $225 (outperform) and Mizuho to $215 (outperform), giving further analyst-driven upside. Leerink Raises PT on ALGN Mizuho Raises PT on ALGN
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts broadly updated forecasts upward and reiterated buy/outperform stances after the upbeat quarter, increasing near-term expectations for earnings and sales momentum. Deep Dive Into Align Technology Stock: Analyst Perspectives
- Neutral Sentiment: Company outlined a 2026 revenue growth target of ~3%–4% with DSO (DSO partner) momentum and digital initiatives as drivers — modest growth target may temper bullish near-term expectations. Align Technology 2026 Growth Target
- Neutral Sentiment: First-quarter revenue guidance was reported roughly in line with Street estimates — limits downside surprise but may cap immediate upside until guidance proves durable. ALGN Q4 Press Materials / Guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Gross and operating margins declined in the quarter despite revenue upside, which could pressure profitability if margin headwinds persist. ALGN Stock Climbs on Q4 Earnings and Revenue Beat, Margins Down
- Negative Sentiment: Some firms remain cautious—Morgan Stanley moved its PT to $169 with an equal-weight rating, implying limited upside from current levels. Morgan Stanley ALGN Note
Align Technology Profile
Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.
The company’s signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.
