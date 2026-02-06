Head-To-Head Survey: China CGame (OTCMKTS:CCGM) and GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVY)

GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) and China CGame (OTCMKTS:CCGM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GRAVITY and China CGame”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get GRAVITY alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GRAVITY $350.59 million 1.45 $59.44 million $7.93 9.20 China CGame N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

GRAVITY has higher revenue and earnings than China CGame.

This table compares GRAVITY and China CGame’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GRAVITY 16.84% 16.39% 13.70% China CGame N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GRAVITY and China CGame, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GRAVITY 0 1 0 0 2.00 China CGame 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given China CGame’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe China CGame is more favorable than GRAVITY.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of GRAVITY shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.4% of China CGame shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GRAVITY beats China CGame on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GRAVITY

(Get Free Report)

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics. It also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3; Pigromance for Steam, Stove, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S; ALTF4 11 for Steam and Stove; Wetory for Steam, Stove, Nintedo Switch; and GRANDIA HD Collection for Nintendo Switch. In addition, it offers games for IPTV, including Haunted House and Pororo: The Little Penguin, and Kongsuni; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications; PC games, including Puzzle Platformer, ALTF42, Ragnarok ZERO, KAMiBAKO-Mythology of Cube, Psychodemic, and FINAL KNIGHT; social network games and mobile games, such as Ragnarok V: Returns, Ragnarok: The Lost Memories and Ragnrok Begins in-house; and web-browser-based games, such as Ragnarok Prequel and Ragnarok Prequel II. Further, the company provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

About China CGame

(Get Free Report)

China CGame, Inc. develops Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (MMORPG) in China. It focuses on self-developed MMORPGs game titles that are based on China’s iconic characters and nostalgic epochs. The company owns two self-developed game engines, Turbo and Apocalypse. It intends to sell prepaid game cards to a range of regional distributors in China; and directly sell game points to players through its online sales platform. The company was formerly known as China Architectural Engineering, Inc. and changed its name to China CGame, Inc. in March 2011. China CGame, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Changzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for GRAVITY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRAVITY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.