Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $550.3333.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Elbit Systems from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $674.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $612.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.67. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $294.99 and a 12 month high of $740.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 15.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

