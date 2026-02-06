Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS) Trading Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.1208 and last traded at $17.8790. Approximately 1,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.1961.

Residential REIT ETF Stock Down 1.7%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $8.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Residential REIT ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Residential REIT ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAUS. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Residential REIT ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 29,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Residential REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Residential REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $875,000.

About Residential REIT ETF

The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Residential REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.