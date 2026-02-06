Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF) Stock Price Down 9.8% – Should You Sell?

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:TRFPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.4235 and last traded at $33.72. 1,188,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15,208% from the average session volume of 7,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver. It has 78 assets, including 9 streams and 69 royalties. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

