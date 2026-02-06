Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (OTC:CPLFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 117,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 359% from the average daily volume of 25,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Copperleaf Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90.

About Copperleaf Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.