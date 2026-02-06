Everest Consolidator Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MNTN) Shares Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MNTN – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 895,429 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 572,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Trading Down 3.7%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.05.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Company Profile

Everest Consolidator Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MNTN) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed as a blank?check acquisition vehicle. The company was organized to raise capital through the public markets and to identify and complete one or more business combinations, mergers or asset acquisitions with private operating companies seeking to access public equity financing.

As of now, Everest Consolidator Acquisition has not announced a definitive business combination or disclosed specific target industries, geographies or management appointments.

