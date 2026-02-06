Maxpro Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:JMAC) Stock Price Up 19% – Still a Buy?

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Free Report) shot up 19% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.77. 25,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 74,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Trading Up 19.0%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13.

Get Maxpro Capital Acquisition alerts:

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. is a Delaware?incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that completed its initial public offering in 2021. The company has no ongoing business operations of its own; instead, it holds the proceeds from its IPO in a trust account and is focused on identifying and completing a business combination with one or more target companies.

Through its blank check structure, Maxpro Capital Acquisition seeks to partner with businesses in sectors such as technology, healthcare, industrials and business services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxpro Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxpro Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.